Posted by Dorian de Wind on Jul 29, 2019 in Authoritarianism, Bigotry, Democracy, Government, Politics |

Another Trump Loyalist Replaces a True Patriot

What is happening to our democracy is so alarming, sinister and foreboding that I can hardly find words to express such concerns.

Fortunately, a good friend, decorated Vietnam War veteran, U.S. Air Force pilot for the Nixon White House and someone who has interfaced in the past with departing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, has not only done so, but has put it in rhyme form.

Over the weekend, Trump announced he will be replacing Coats, who stayed true to the mission of the intelligence community to, among other, “speak truth to power,” with Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas), one of the most aggressive questioners of Robert S. Mueller III during last week’s hearings and one who promised to investigate the investigators and who hopes that “William Barr will deliver justice to any Obama officials who committed crimes.”

Here are my friend’s words:



Trump’s recent personnel actions could really harm us

Now Coats, after Tillerson, Sessions, Mattis, Kelly, McMasters, Nielsen are out of their key posts

Not popular to all, but seen as “speakers to power” for most

Intelligence, Foreign Policy, Attorney General, Defense, Security Affairs, Chief of Staff and Immigration

In come Trump’s teacher’s pets: winning his approval by echoing his rants: just sycophants

The above is just part of the chaos of this administration: the most ever seen in this nation

But these particular appointments signal a truly scary scenario: with no adults in the room: it spells doom

“Go ahead, Mister President”: do what you want: we’re just here to cheer you along: we’ll sing your song

Go ahead, increase the debt and dictators abet: cancel international agreements: we’ll play along

The Senate also goes along: who needs to worry about Russian meddling? It’s not true: we believe in you

We’ll keep up with your hateful tweets, after all, we need to protect our Senate seats

And all those investigations into corruption you face: we’ll put our feet in the aisle: so, you will smile

We’ll just rubber stamp your incoherent and impulsive actions: we agree: no need for any rationale to see

Now before this point, I’ll admit his lies, insults and constant bragging did put my nose out of joint

His racist appeals to his base: tax cuts for the rich, reneging on agreements: international appeasement

No new infrastructure or healthcare: cut Obamacare and welfare: just impulsive tweets there

But now, with his new “yes” men in place: this unstable buffoon: has the room: to lead us to doom

History has taught us lessons about the concentration of power by individuals unstable

They preach with simplistic rants to a susceptible base: for other races: it’s an evil label

Conspiracy theories, outright lies, then deny, deny, deny: for me it’s Trump you describe

The danger of Trump rises every day: we all need to pull together: to get him out of the way!