Anonymous racist texts sent around the country

sample racist text

It’s spreading widely on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit. “It” is a series of anonymous texts to Black Americans — youth and adults – advising the recipient they have been tapped to pick cotton or be a home slave.

The Tuscaloosa Thread reported that a University of Alabama student received one. A spokesperson said they had “reported [the incident] to authorities, and we’re asking anyone who may have information regarding these messages to report it to the appropriate authorities.”

An example (synthesized):

CONGRATULATIONS
You have been selected to Pick Cotton at the nearest plantation. Be ready at 12 AM NOVEMBER 13 SHARP with your belongings. Our executive slaves will come get you in a brown van, be prepared to be searched down once you reach the plantation.
You are in plantation group S.

The Crimson White reported the story as well. A Facebook account noted some texts had been reported to the FBI (as all should be). Another reported a text with a specific city: Charlotte, NC.

This is not okay.

More at Instagram and Reddit.