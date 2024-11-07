Anonymous racist texts sent around the country

It’s spreading widely on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit. “It” is a series of anonymous texts to Black Americans — youth and adults – advising the recipient they have been tapped to pick cotton or be a home slave.

The Tuscaloosa Thread reported that a University of Alabama student received one. A spokesperson said they had “reported [the incident] to authorities, and we’re asking anyone who may have information regarding these messages to report it to the appropriate authorities.”

An example (synthesized):

CONGRATULATIONS

You have been selected to Pick Cotton at the nearest plantation. Be ready at 12 AM NOVEMBER 13 SHARP with your belongings. Our executive slaves will come get you in a brown van, be prepared to be searched down once you reach the plantation.

You are in plantation group S.

The Crimson White reported the story as well. A Facebook account noted some texts had been reported to the FBI (as all should be). Another reported a text with a specific city: Charlotte, NC.

This is not okay.

The fact that people are sending out mass cotton picking text messages is crazy. The rabbit hole of thinking that shit is funny goes even deeper when you realize your phone company can sell your name and number whenever they need the money to whoever. pic.twitter.com/qkYdqU6MgD — Geechee Hippie ????????? (@MochaMonaee) November 7, 2024

Have you all seen the random house slave/plantation texts that have been sent out to some POC in the US today. This is @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump America.. This isn’t funny. This isn’t a joke. Whoever is doing this is mentally unwell. pic.twitter.com/dheAlhsSxm — ?? ? (@sillyrabbitfafo) November 7, 2024

anyone else got this pick cotton text message shit? they think they’re so funny pic.twitter.com/FUFIOFRw3R — ?????? ?? stands with?? (@c0wboyjjk) November 7, 2024

Has anyone gotten a text message talking about being selected to be an “outdoor slave…?” I am livid!!!!!!??? pic.twitter.com/EY3SiKxeaT — sara lee (@sexualbutte) November 7, 2024

Somebody just text this to my niece phone. You bitches sick in the head! Catch one! pic.twitter.com/ed81dAFnad — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) November 6, 2024

More at Instagram and Reddit.