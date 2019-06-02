Posted by Clay Jones on Jun 2, 2019 in Cartoons, Guns, Politics |

AN OFFENSIVE VIEW (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Today is my birthday. My birthday gift to you is a cartoon that my girlfriend, who patiently allowed me to do some work today, says is going to get me into trouble.

Amanda took me out last night to a craft beer place here in Woodbridge. Minutes after sitting down, she pointed at the TV to tell me there was another mass shooting, this time in our state. I can think of three shootings in Virginia alone over the past several years that have made national news. Nationwide, it’s almost a daily thing.

Meanwhile, we have a White House that’s more offended by a boat with John McCain’s name on it than with thousands of gun deaths. Quite frankly, the view sucks.



Watch me draw.