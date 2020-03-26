Posted by Dorian de Wind, Associate Editor on Mar 26, 2020 in At TMV, coronavirus, Disasters, Featured, Health, Humor, Italy, MUSIC, Parody, Poetry, Politics, Satire, Science & Technology |

‘Amore’ in the Time of the Coronavirus

In this time of crisis, when the world is reeling from the unprecedented coronavirus catastrophe, people around the world are rising to the occasion and handling the tragedy with solidarity, national pride, dignity, prayers — and with song and music.

Italians are bolstering their spirits by “joining together, leaning out of their windows and standing on their balconies to sing and cheer, clap and dance, strum guitars, clang pots and pans…just make happy noise.”

Song and music, yes, but that’s also “amore.”

No wonder a piece at The San Diego Jewish World caught my attention.

It is a piece that addresses the pandemic the world is witnessing, the great work being done by a great scientist, the financial setbacks most of us are suffering, the hope that “the plague will abate” and, yes, some political realities.

What is delightful and appropriate is that the poem can be sung — or hummed — to the tune of an early Fifties song “that helped rehabilitate Italy’s image as a land of magic and romance…” and a song made famous by none other than Dean Martin, born Dino Paul Crocetti to Italian immigrants.

Please click on the video below and then click back to the poem by Laurie Baron and listen to it spring to life in your mind to the melody of “That’s Amore.”

Call on Fauci (Melody: That’s Amore)



When you yearn for the facts

To know how to react,

Just ask Fauci!

When you need expertise

to survive a disease,

Just ask Fauci!

Donald T, narcissist, narcissist, narcissist,

Expects miracles.

Tony F. scientist, scientist, scientist,

Is more empirical.

Because he was elected,

Trump hates being corrected.

He gets grouchy.

When there’s questions that stump,

Do not listen to Trump.

Call on Fauci.

Donald T, narcissist, narcissist, narcissist,

Believes in miracles.

Tony F. scientist, scientist, scientist.

Acts on data, so empirical.

When your 401 K

Is no longer OK

Don gets frightened.

The plague will abate.

Tony says we must wait.

How enlightened!

Let’s give an ovation

For saving our nation,

Dr. Fauci!

~.~

Baron is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University. San Diego Jewish World points out that this poem is satire, and nothing herein should be taken literally.