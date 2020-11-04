America Loses

No matter what the final tally tells us about who wins the presidency, America was the loser. Who could have imagined that the nation would be so completely divided? And how could almost half the nation vote for a man who totally botched the response to the Corona pandemic with hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths. He disregarded scientific advice and gave up on controlling the pandemic. Don’t they understand that? In addition, Obama did better with the economy than Trump, though the latter has been deemed responsible for handling the economy well.

What happened to the improvement in infrastructure that Trump promised the last time he was running. Nothing Got done. And how about the new health care reform he promised that was going to be better than Obamacare. What happened to that? Don’t his supporters care?

Trump’s racism, misogyny, and harsh management of immigration was totally overlooked by those who supported him. He did very well among Hispanics, particularly Cubans in Florida, who believed his lies about Biden being a socialist. They also forgot the way he put Hispanic children in cages and separated them from their parents. Guess it didn’t mean anything to Trump’s Hispanic voters. And his calling Hispanic immigrants rapists and criminals must have been forgotten or forgiven.

His total lack of compassion was shown by his labelling American soldiers who died for the country losers and suckers. Neither Trump, nor any of his children have ever been in the military. Trump went out of his way to get a deferment because of bone spurs on his ankles which hasn’t stopped his walking or his golf for the last fifty years. The idea of public service just to serve the country and not for your own benefit is an alien idea to Trump. Whatever job you take it’s to make money for yourself, legally or illegally. And he and his family have made a ton of money during his presidency.

And Trump’s refusal to release his taxes and apparent tax evasion didn’t mean anything to those supporters who voted for him. They didn’t mind paying their own taxes while he avoided his obligations. What did they see in Trump that attracted them to him given all of his negative features?

And once again, the Democratic candidate is going to win the popular vote with Biden ahead by 2.5 million at midday Wednesday. The American system conceived by the Founding Fathers is not democratic and not fair, but the Republicans will not accept change because it favors the small, rural states which support them. But it’s just a matter of time before change occurs. Young people are more progressive and want change and minorities will be a majority in the near future. Perhaps when they are dominant in voting, they will remembers how the Republicans denigrated them and rode roughshod over them when the GOP was ascendant.

