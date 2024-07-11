

ALL THE NEWS THAT’S FIT TO PRINT????

Wonderful while it was true. The New York Times. It isn’t what it used to be.



For example the Magazine on Sunday was a treasure. It was a whole day reading and discovering.



It was a publication that served three purposes: A trade Magazine, a national Magazine and a local Magazine. Brands could be made by advertising there. It had status. Credibility. It was must reading for people in most trades.



It is what it is today. A reflection of how the Times has changed.



I’ve been a subscriber for years. Getting the paper and enjoying it daily. The prices got too steep and I changed to the online version. I pay $17 monthly.



A couple of years ago, a friend was getting your weekend paper. She complained about the price called the paper and said she wanted the $17 fee. She was offered it at $15.



Shortly after that, she told a friend about her online deal. She called about the $15 fee and was offered it at $12.



None of it is a lot of money. It just leaves you with a bad taste about something you considered an institution.

Now when you come out against Biden as forcefully as you have been, it’s no surprise. You probably guessed that your campaign would be appreciated and people would be waiting on line to get the Times. I read there was a rush to cancel subscriptions.



ALL THE NEWS THAT’S FIT TO PRINT? No quarrel here about your critiquing Biden’s performance. There’s been a flood of people from the Times on TV attacking Biden. Why hasn’t there been equal time evaluating Trump’s performance? Does he have physical issues? Memory issues? Factual issues? Who is more or less capable to be President? Why not a press conference confronting Trump about his performance?



Does your slogan apply here? Maybe you should get your fees straight. And your politics straight.











