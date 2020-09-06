After Attempting To Close ‘Stars And Stripes,’ Trump Reverses Himself & Vows To Fund Military Newspaper

President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Friday that “The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to @starsandstripesmagazine under my watch. It will continue to be a wonderful source of information to our Great Military!”The news that the Trump Administration is continuing to fund the military’s independent newspaper comes right after the Pentagon said that it was pulling funding from Stars and Stripes — one of the major lifelines for American troops since the Civil War. The Defense Department instructed the Stars and Stripes publisher to discontinue the publication. In an…

