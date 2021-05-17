Actor Ricky Schroder harasses Costco worker over mask in California

Actor Ricky Schroder posted a bizarre video on Facebook in which he berates a Costco worker who was not letting the former child star enter the store without a mask. The video was posted on Saturday afternoon and shows Schroder arguing with a Costco supervisor named Jason at the entrance to a location in Los Angeles. In the video, the worker explains that despite the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding fully vaccinated people not needing to wear masks indoors, the state of California still mandates masks and Costco, a private business, is following local rules reg…

