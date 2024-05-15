A TURKEY THAT’S REALLY CHICKEN

HE’S SWEATING HIS FEATHERS OFF. And laying more rotten eggs. The place is a mess. He’s going to be gobbled up. Who can he blame?

His shelf life is past. Too much fat in the meat. The odor is overwhelmingly. He’s sloppy. Careless. Helping people was not his thing.

Here he is running for President again and trying to do what he does best. Get people to follow him. However, the Fake News is coming home to roost. The poor guy is trapped. He’s damned if he does. And damned if he doesn’t.

A decision to debate Biden is on the table. And he’s accepted. A surprise. He’s all alone now. Being slaughtered is a possibility. Garnishing won’t seem to help. His recipe to survive is making many people’s stomach turn. How will he wiggle out of this one?

To digress, I just saw some gurus on TV all predicting Trump as a favorite. No surprise. The shallowness of the media is mindboggling. Very few understand the elements of effective communicating. They rely on polls. Yesterday’s answers are not predictive of today’s feelings. Has anyone provided meaningful approaches to solve the problems?

As mentioned, Trump the Turkey is really Chicken when it comes to hard facts. Rather than discuss the ingredients of what he’s serving, he deflects. He uses the most outrageous responses to make sure the media and the Democrats buy into it. And they bite. He also uses name-calling as part of the deflection. That’s worked like gangbusters with the Chicken Republican Congress People.

His various lawsuits are on the table making him less desirable. There’s more talk about his past. He serves up what appears to be delicious looking ways to gobble up big returns and ends up in every case giving those involved a sour stomach and empty pockets.

Recently his baseball cards were a disaster. His gold plated sneakers got people to run for the hills. Then of course, his football team. airline, vodka product, steaks, magazine, mortgage company, and university all got failing grades, along with a list of other ventures.

He’s been guilty of rape and there’s a host of women waiting in the wings for their opportunity to take legal action.

Did you know that he inherited a deficit of about $500 billion from President Obama?

Do you have any idea how much it was when he left office? Over $3 trillion? Who’s going to pay for that?

Think about how he handled Covid. Over one million people have died. Many after he left office. Did he set the table on that one?

He tried to make it with the Apprentice. He was no Journeyman. NBC fired him.

Mr. Biden is now spreading his wings. Waiting in the wings. This was going to happen. A little patience. Joe wasn’t pushing the panic button.

MAKE MY DAY PAL. America is on the table. Joe Biden has his chef’s hat on and is more than ready to serve up what will nourish our economy and standing in the world.

Just think about our best friends and what they think about each of these two potential leaders. How will that impression affect business opportunities and security both short term and long term?

Mr. Trump should make your stomach turn.