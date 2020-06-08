Posted by Dorian de Wind on Jun 8, 2020 in 2020 Presidential Election, At TMV, Bigotry, Democracy, Featured, Government, Police, Politics, Race, Society |

A Speech to the Nation on Race and Unity. Can Trump Pull it off?

After royally screwing up the White House’s response to the police murder of George Floyd…

After tweeting “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”…

After threatening to “greet” demonstrators outside the White House with “the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons [he has] ever seen”…

After unleashing federal troops armed with chemical agents on peaceful demonstrators outside the White House, so he could have his disastrous bible-toting photo-op in front of St. John’s church…

After threatening to deploy active duty military onto the nation’s streets…

After once again reigniting his feud with the NFL about a black athlete kneeling down during the national anthem to protest the very same racial injustices the nation is anguishing about today…

After three years and six months of inciting hatred in America, of fueling toxic partisanship and dividing its citizens along political, racial, ethnic, religious and financial fortunes lines lines (and at a time when the American public is souring on his presidency,) Trump is reportedly considering delivering a speech to the nation on race and unity

Perhaps Trump will surprise us. Perhaps he will be sincere, empathic, understanding, considerate and, above all, honest. Perhaps he will, for once, speak from the heart.

Perhaps he can pull it off, albeit many believe there is not a president less qualified to lecture the nation on race and unity.

Others ask, “What is next. A speech on respecting women? On honesty? On moral character? On decency?”

We’ll see.