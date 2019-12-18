Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Dec 18, 2019 in Holidays, MUSIC, Television |

A Showstopping Christmas Song to Start Off Your Day: Liza Minelli and Cyril Ritchard “Ding A Ling”

Start off your Christmas season with PIZZAZZ. And to help you out:

So here…for a special holiday treat…is a RARE find: a “lost” Christmas song showstopper, from a 1965 ABC TV one-shot network airing of an original musical about Red Riding Hood. In this zippy holiday song, you’ll see a young Liza Minnelli playing Red Riding Hood dancing with the great Cyril Ritchard playing the wolf dressed as Grannie. It is MUST viewing for the holidays — and for those aspiring to go into show biz (just watch their moves and ENERGY..and of course it’s great to have a superb song as well).

It’ll get you in the mood for today (but don’t try those dance moves if you have a bad back):