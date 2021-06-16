A Shameful ‘Rap Sheet’ on the Trump Administration

It reads like the rap sheet one would expect to see against a two-bit, foreign usurper of power:

“…tried to corrupt.”

“…unlawful actions”

“…overturn the lawful results.”

“…bogus election fraud claims”

“…pressure to nullify the election.”

“…attempted subversion of democracy”

“…attempt to advance election fraud claims.”

“…provide unsubstantiated claims about election fraud.”

“…put pressure to investigate baseless claims of election fraud.”

“…asked Georgia election officials to ‘find’ enough votes to declare him the winner of the state.”

Sadly –disgracefully – these are what newly released documents reveal about the efforts by a sitting president of the United States of America and his collaborators to put in doubt and to attempt to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a press release today, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform published what it calls “new evidence” that shows that “President Trump tried to corrupt our nation’s chief law enforcement agency in a brazen attempt to overturn an election that he lost.”

Chairwoman Maloney states in the release that “[t]hose who aided or witnessed President Trump’s unlawful actions must answer the Committee’s questions about this attempted subversion of democracy,” adding that her committee is “committed to ensuring that the events leading to the violent January 6 insurrection are fully investigated.”

The list includes and provides details on the following allegations:

• President Trump Sent Bogus Election Fraud Claims to Top DOJ Officials Minutes Before Announcing Their Promotions to the Top Two Spots in the Department.

• President Trump Used Official White House Channels and a Private Attorney to Pressure DOJ to Urgently File a Supreme Court Lawsuit to Nullify the Election.

• President Trump Enlisted Assistant AG Jeffrey Clark in an Attempt to Advance Election Fraud Claims.

• The White House Chief of Staff Pressured DOJ to Investigate Conspiracy Theories At Least Fives Times

The press release concludes with the announcement that Committee has requested five officials to appear for a transcribed interview “regarding any efforts by President Trump and others to advance unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud or seek to overturn the 2020 election.

They are:

• Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

• Former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue

• Former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark

• Former Associate Deputy Attorney General Patrick Hovakimian

• Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung Jin Pak

In addition, on May 21, 2021, the Committee invited Mr. Rosen to appear for a transcribed interview on “these matters.”

To read the documents released click HERE.