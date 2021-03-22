A Politico Falsehood About Biden

The editorial staff of Politico has at least one editor who doesn’t mind if a Politico headline presents a falsehood about President Joe Biden.

Here is the headline in question: “Biden Brings Back Family Separation—This Time in Mexico”

It is as if that headline were written by a member of the Republican National Committee.

The headline is not stating a fact ,but rather, it is spinning a phenomenon taking place at the USA’s southern border.

No, President Joe Biden has not brought back family separation. Instead, immigrant families south of the border have brought back family separation. The adults in those families are taking advantage of President Biden’s effort to treat unaccompanied minors in a way that is humane.

A correct headline for the above-cited Politico story would say, “Adult Immigrants Take Advantage of Biden’s Humane Policy”. This headline version puts the blame for family separations on the people actually to blame for family separations. The Politico headline puts the blame on President Biden, who is the wrong party to blame.

Unaccompanied minors from Central America were crossing the USA’s southern border long before Biden was elected President. The only change is in the location of the parents when their children cross the border. So, why would Politico’s editors approve of a headline that puts President Biden in a false light?