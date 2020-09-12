A Little Weekend Humor, Or Not

A friend just emailed me that he volunteered for the Russian coronavirus vaccine trials and just got his first shot this morning.

He tells me:

Letting you all know that I’ve volunteered for the Russian vaccine trials. I received my first shot at 8.30 AM PDT this morning.

And continues, his writing turning to gibberish:

Google translated the “gibberish” into: “I feel a little weird and I think I pulled out donkey ears.”

I emailed him that I sympathize with him but that he is lucky to have tried only the Russian vaccine because one can always have cosmetic surgery for the donkey ears. However, there is nothing that can be done for the orange skin and weird coiffure that comes with the Trump vaccine – let alone the severe mental and moral deterioration that immediately follow.