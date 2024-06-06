A LITTLE GIRL

MJT

That’s me

I’m like a little girl

Who wants to be treated like a pearl

Can’t you see

What it’s like to be me?

Just to mention

That I crave so much attention

I would use a rattle

As part of the battle

For you not to say

It does not pay

Today or any day

I know it’s a shame

That I act so lame

Stupid is

Stupid does

That is the buzz

What else can I do

That is really new

To get a pat on the head

Maybe I should have read

That being nice

Is not like rolling dice

Give me a four and a three

I shall change for thee

Marjorie J. Taylor

Don’t consider me a failure