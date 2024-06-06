A LITTLE GIRL
MJT
That’s me
I’m like a little girl
Who wants to be treated like a pearl
Can’t you see
What it’s like to be me?
Just to mention
That I crave so much attention
I would use a rattle
As part of the battle
For you not to say
It does not pay
Today or any day
I know it’s a shame
That I act so lame
Stupid is
Stupid does
That is the buzz
What else can I do
That is really new
To get a pat on the head
Maybe I should have read
That being nice
Is not like rolling dice
Give me a four and a three
I shall change for thee
Marjorie J. Taylor
Don’t consider me a failure