A Growing Cancer Problem

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the USA.

So, which type of cancer kills the most American women each year?

If you think that it is breast cancer, then you are mistaken. The correct answer is lung cancer.

Lung cancer also kills more American men than any other kind of cancer.

CNN quotes cancer epidemiologist Rebecca Siegel as saying, “Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, causing more deaths in the US than breast, colorectal cancer and prostate cancers combined.”

Here are 2013 cancer statistics from the 07 July 2014 UnityPoint Health article Top Five Most Dangerous Cancers in Men and Women:

In June 2014, the American Association for Cancer Research published a study that provides cancer death projections for the year 2030. According to those projections, an estimated 327,000 American men and 293,000 American women will die from cancer in Year 2030, with more American women dying from lung cancer than from breast cancer.

One doesn’t have to smoke in order to get lung cancer. The American Cancer Society reports, “As many as 20% of people who die from lung cancer in the United States every year have never smoked or used any other form of tobacco. In fact, if lung cancer in non-smokers had its own separate category, it would rank among the top 10 fatal cancers in the United States.”

Lung cancer physician Lynne Eldrige, MD writes, “Lung cancer in non-smokers is more common than many people realize. In fact, lung cancer in never-smokers is now considered the 6th most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States.”

Dr. Eldrige also writes, “Lung cancer kills more women than breast cancer (66,020 vs. 41,760 in 2019) and more men than prostate cancer (76,650 vs. 31,620 in 2019). And unlike some cancers that are stable or decreasing in incidence, the incidence of lung cancer in never smokers is increasing, especially in young women who have never smoked.”

Featured Image in Public Domain