A gender divide: look who’s not calling for Biden to step down

Forbes published a list of 19 Congressional Democrats (out of 213 in the House and 47 in the Senate). Such a huge movement! Seven (7.3) percent!

What’s more intriging to me: only three of the 19 are women and all were elected in 2022: Reps. Angie Craig (MN), Brittany Pettersen (CO) and Hillary Scholten (MI).

Four times as many — at least 80 — Democratic politicians have publicly supported Biden. (Not all are in Congress.) Bernie Sanders wrote an editorial in the New York Times this weekend.

What about Hollywood?

George Clooney, Abigail Disney, Stephen King, Damon Lindelof (Lost) and Rob Reiner versus Kim Novak and Octavia Spencer as well as George Takei (POC).

And the pundits?

Guess which side Thomas Friedman, David Ignatius, Ezra Klein, Nicholas Kristof, Paul Krugman, Mark Leibovich, David Remnick and Joe Scarborough are on? Right: toss in the towel. Have any of these men successfully run for office? No. Kristof tried to run for governor of Oregon even though he did not meet the residency requirement.

All male: all negative.

Not just men. They are are White men.

Here’s what men tell women far too often: stay in your lane.

Me to pundits: Look. In. The. Mirror.

The 60-member Congressional Black Caucus: supportive. Heavily female. Oh, and Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair.

Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO.

Mary Trump.

Biden delegate Lindy Li (PA).

And voters:

OMG! Listen to the crowd at Biden’s rally in Michigan chant “don’t you quit!” as he came out to speak. The voters are firmly behind President Biden and will support him. Let’s do this. Biden 2024. pic.twitter.com/xudT980BHk — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 12, 2024

.

The media coverage is a circle jerk.

~~~

The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.

