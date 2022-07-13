A FIFTH FOR BANNON

Lying white nationalist racist goon Steve Bannon is now ready to testify before the January 6 committee investigating Donald Trump’s failed coup attempt.

Bannon previously refused to comply with a congressional subpoena from the committee, which prompted it to refer contempt charges to the Justice Department, which then obliged and charged Bannon. Bannon’s reasoning for not complying was that executive privilege had been invoked by Donald Trump.

Believing this is just a stunt, the Justice Department is still going to prosecute Steve Bannon despite his willingness to testify now. The other juicy detail of this is that he never actually had executive privilege.

Donald Trump published a letter supposedly revoking executive privilege in this case even though he’s not president now or when he supposedly invoked it. As it turns out, he never officially did.

This morning, D.C. prosecutors announced that Trump’s attorney, Justin Clark, had been interviewed by the FBI on June 29 and had confirmed Trump had never invoked executive privilege to stop Bannon from testifying. Oops.

When Bannon joined fellow goons in the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. to help plan the white nationalist insurrection to overturn an election Donald Trump lost, he was not a White Staffer or a government employee. He was just a member of the goon squad.

Bannon already received one pardon from Trump for scamming MAGAts with a scheme to build Trump’s racist border wall. Remember how Mexico was supposed to pay for it? Yeah, Bannon’s scheme was that Trump supporters were to pay for it. But now, former president (sic) Donald Trump can’t pardon Bannon for the crimes of sedition.

The good news for Bannon is that when he goes to prison, there are gangs there that may welcome his membership, though the bad news is that the Aryans may require him to shave his head. That’s not gonna be pretty.

The other good news for Bannon is that when he does go to prison, he may have some company. Perhaps there will be enough MAGAts for him and Trump to create their white nationalist gang.



