‘A Day of Rage’ – A New York Times Visual of What Really Happened on January 6

The New York Times has spent several months collecting, filing motions to unseal, analyzing, and investigating thousands of videos and radio communications from that fateful day to “get to the bottom” of the January 6 riots.

They have synchronized and mapped that material into a “40-minute panoramic take on Jan. 6…providing the most complete picture of what happened – and why.”

No additional words are needed. No additional images are necessary. This video cannot be looked away from. It cannot be explained away. It cannot be denied away. It cannot be lied away.

Please watch it below.