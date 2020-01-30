Posted by Clay Jones on Jan 30, 2020 in Cartoons, Impeachment, Media, Politics |

A CREDIBLE FOX (Cartoon, Column and Video)



The new argument on Fox News is that Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton can’t be trusted because he’s trying to sell a book.

A leak emerged from the White House that in a draft of Bolton’s upcoming book, Donald Trump told him firsthand that he was withholding military aid from Ukraine until they announced an investigation into the Bidens. The leak of the manuscript is interesting because it probably came from someone who works for Donald Trump and hates him. And honestly, no president has feuded with as many former staffers as Donald Trump has.

Yes, John Bolton wants to sell books. Here’s a fun fact: Everyone who has ever published a book wants to sell books. Here’s another fun fact: All those Fox News f–nuts arguing that you can’t trust John Bolton because he wants to sell books…have all written books!

Here’s the thing, kids. Regarding testifying, it doesn’t matter if Bolton has credibility. You ask that question after he testifies. You weigh his credibility along with his testimony. It doesn’t matter if John Bolton is a drug-dealing pimp. If he’s a witness, you let him testify. And, even if he was a drug-dealing pimp, he’d still have more credibility than Donald Trump.

But, I have questions for Fox News. If John Bolton isn’t credible, then why didn’t you point that out when he was advocating invading Iraq? Why didn’t you ask that when George W. Bush made him ambassador to the United Nations? Why didn’t you ask that when Donald Trump hired him to be his national security adviser? Or better yet, why didn’t you ask that question when YOU, Fox News, hired him as one of your conservative gaslighting experts? And, you could have asked that question at any point during the eleven freaking years he worked for you.

But then again, if you’re arguing he doesn’t have credibility and is a liar because he worked for Fox News, you might have a point.

