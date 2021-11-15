7-Foot Python Hitches A Ride On Florida Sailboat, Woman Discovers The Snake In The Shower

Published by

OK Magazine

A woman got a fright when she reportedly encountered a seven-foot-long snake on her boat. According to the Marco Island Police Department, the snake found a way onto a couple’s sailboat near Indian Key, Fla., over the weekend. The stowaway was not discovered until it docked in Marco Island. “They were pulling into our dock and getting tied up, and the female occupant of the boat found the snake, I believe in the shower of the boat, and she was face to face with the snake,” Rose Marina General Manager Dan High told Wink News. SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS TRAINER ATTACKED BY ALLIGATOR NAMED ‘DARTH GATOR…

Read More