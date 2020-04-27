Posted by David Robertson on Apr 27, 2020 in At TMV, coronavirus, Featured, Health, Medicine, Science & Technology, Society |

5G does NOT harm the human body.

Quackery about 5G and the human body continues.

From Politico, 26 April 2020:

“A spate of arson attacks targeting 5G mobile masts has spread to several EU countries over the past few weeks, industry officials warn. The Netherlands is the hardest-hit country in the EU with 16 arson attacks, figures compiled Thursday by industry associations ETNO and GSMA showed. . . Behind the spate of torchings are wild — and wildly untrue — theories that the spread of the coronavirus is linked to the rollout of 5G technology, the next generation of mobile internet networks.”

Only a poorly-educated person would believe that a virus can travel on an electromagnetic wave. No, a virus cannot do that.

Then again, only a poorly-educated person would believe that 5G is harmful to the human body even without the Coronavirus. No, 5G does not harm the human body.

Such quackery depends on people being poorly educated about science, especially medical science.

Alas, because governments are siding with science, the science is rejected by people who are paranoid about governments.

The paranoid tell us, “They [the government] tell you only what they want you to know,” as if governments control all science and all scientists.

Whenever science does not tell gullible people what they want to be told, they turn to pseudo-science such as naturopathic “medicine” or chiropractic “medicine”.

Sometimes, the pseudo-science quackery takes on astronomical proportions. Just Google planet alignment mass meditation, and you will see how bad it can be.

Featured Image by Tony Webster, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.