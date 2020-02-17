Posted by MEGAN RAY NICHOLS on Feb 17, 2020 in Business, Transportation |

5 Trends Revolutionizing the Trucking Industry

Technology and innovation are finding their way into every sector, and trucking is no exception. Drivers require the most helpful and efficient tools they can get, and every year, experts release new ideas that can revolutionize the industry.

Frequent replacements and updates may be too costly and impractical in trucking. Drivers need add-ons that are sustainable and have longevity. At the same time, they must be up-to-date and effective. Finding that balance is crucial for drivers to perform productively and efficiently.

Another thing to look for is what the company, the fleet and the drivers need. With these ideas in mind, you can watch for how the following five trends continue to provide beneficial results for all parties involved.

1. Temperature Monitoring

Trucks that transport various human and animal food are subject to more frequent inspections than others. Part of the Food Safety Modernization Act requires that these drivers must follow the safest and most optimal regulations.

This involves refrigerating the food, especially in hotter locations, and extensively cleaning the truck between trips. Another part requires temperature control.

Since certain foods or drinks may have potentially harmful reactions with heat, temperature monitoring systems can help. If the content gets too hot or too cold, these systems will alert drivers so they can make proper adjustments or changes as needed.

Then, once sanitary inspections come around, there won’t be any issues.

2. Electronic Logging Devices

It’s no secret that drivers have difficult schedules and hours. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) established hours of service (HOS) to ensure fleets operate within those regulations.

Electronic logging devices (ELDs) help keep drivers within their schedules. These devices monitor proper weekly hours and safety. They also prevent any violations of the regulations by tracking and recording HOS.

Some smaller companies claim they need extended hours so they can compete with the bigger fleets. However, the regulations keep companies from overworking drivers. They can ultimately improve workers’ schedules while increasing the fleet size.

3. Materials

Another trend is the materials needed in manufacturing trucks. Though this may seem small, it has a big impact on the industry. Drivers want light, durable, safe and strong vehicles.

A material like aluminum is a key part of those kinds of trucks. Aluminum is becoming more popular in the industry because it improves upon the delivery aspect of trucking. It maximizes weight loads and space, resulting in fewer trips. Not to mention, it’s cost-effective.

4. Collision Mitigation Systems

Tractor-trailers are just about as big as it gets with ground transportation. Unfortunately, accidents can be unavoidable with a vehicle of that size. Although collisions may be caused by passenger vehicles, trucks may also be at fault.

Collision mitigation systems help avoid these situations. Some have the technology to automatically brake when approaching another vehicle too quickly. Others have pedestrian detection capabilities.

For trucks, it’s important to have blind-spot protection. Because of their size, blind spots may be harder to monitor than they would be in smaller vehicles. With collision mitigation systems, trucks can have detection systems, as well as cameras, for those areas.

With this technology in place, it will be easier to have proof of the party accountable for the accident. This can avoid major lawsuits or insurance fees.

5. Zero-Emissions and Electric

Sustainability and going green is becoming more popular every day. Companies all over the world are taking a greener approach to business.

Experts are developing new, energy-efficient ways to approach the trucking industry. This sector is crucial to companies of all sizes. Unfortunately, greenhouse gases are also part of the deal.

In 2017, the transportation industry accounted for the most greenhouse gas emissions out of all vehicles. With new zero-emission and electric trucks, though, the industry can become more environmentally friendly.

The Future of Trucking

These are just five of the trends that are impacting the trucking industry. Others that are on the horizon also have great potential to change the game.

You may see things like self-operating transportation and autonomous truck fleets soon. The Internet of Things has also paved the way for better communication between drivers and fleets. In addition, the FMCSA is looking at ways to ensure better sleep for truck drivers. As the agency tests out more flexible HOS for drivers, they may get betters rest, increasing productivity.

These trends will continue to rise as technology and innovation constantly improve. What’s important about these trends is that they are some of the more practical, long-lasting options for the trucking industry. They will not require constant replacements, and these innovations will benefit drivers and fleets for a long time to come.

The future of trucking promises many upgrades to this longtime industry. Technology will always change things up and pave the road for more improvements to come.