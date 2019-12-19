Posted by DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist on Dec 19, 2019 in Christianity, Featured, Media, Politics, Religion |

Loudermilk Falsifies Christ’s Narrative, Saying Christ Had More Rights than Current President

Let’s try to straighten out Mr. Loudermilk’s garbled, angry and falsified statement about Jesus having ‘more rights’ than current President– during Jesus’ long privation and torture.

Jesus didn’t call himself king of the Jews, thereby that allegedly being a blasphemy. Others called Christ “King of the Jews”. Sometimes this was a hope and an affirmation, but sometimes a serious slur, depending on who was saying it and for what motive.

In the four gospel reports, certain upset rabbis and Pilate’s political cohorts were the ones who conspired behind the scenes to erase Jesu Cristo. Judas conspired to point out of all the similarly bearded men in robes, which was the Christ, so he could be hauled away.

So Pilate the Roman low politician, sent soldiers to grab hold of Jesus. Bound his wrists, dragged him hobbling and losing his balance, before Pilate who was ‘so just’ he did two things;

1] offered the mob outside [Congressman Loudermilk is wrong: NOT ‘the accusers’ who were Pilate’s own inner cohort, and the ruling junta of rabbis, but the delirious mob] their choice of freeing Jesus or the murderer Barabbas. The mob chose Barabbas.

2] Secondly Pilate sentenced Jesus to death without any ‘rights’ for the accused whatsoever.

And straight away, in covert cahoots with certain of the ruling religious of that time in that place Pilate, with NO trial, NO due process, NO ‘Rights” given to Jesu, NONE whatsoever, condemned him to first be tortured near to death…

being stripped naked and struck with whips over and over, hit in the head over and over, made to drink acrid gall, staggering, falling under the relentless blows,

then mocked by the soldiers pretending they were worshipping him by putting a dirty rag of cloth on his whipped back, and pressing a crown of thorns into his head which then bled profusely. Re Loudermilk, where were Jesus’ rights there?

Then came the long staggering walk by the beaten-up Jesus to Golgotha. There, nailed with mallets and spikes to crossbars of wood, roped onto them and raised up to die of wounds and dehydration in the sun. What were Jesus’ rights there Congressman Loudermilk?

Congressman Barry Loudermilk likely knows better for he is a graduate of Air University

/Wayland Baptist University with a BS undergraduate degree. [And no, the jews did not kill Christ. His death sentence came from the order of a petty Roman governor of small area of Judea]

But sometimes when legislators are grandstanding before cameras, wanting to look good to the folks back home in case one needs pedigree certification for next election, an over-anxious talker can talk too fast, grasp at equivalencies that have more holes than a sieve…. when they dont have facts that carry gravitas instead.

in Debate 101 at high school or college, for such falsification of narrative facts and extreme over-reach of this kind, plus frail grasp of the actual set of stories one is attempting to use to prop up one’s argument– These would disqualify the talker from most any serious debate team.

Though Loudermilk might try to backtrack with various ums and I meants and ‘metaphorically speaking’ etc. to explain his sprain in reaching for a narrative that is sacred to many, it looks like nothing more than a crass grasping at straws by misrepresenting narrative holy to many others, for political currency instead.

The crucifixion narrative of the sacred Jesus is no equivalency for the consequences of a mere human man who does not heal others, does not raise the dead, does not visit the sick, does not respect the dead, does not feed the multitudes, does not love the children, does not, and does not, hold the Divine and human values of Jesu Cristo.

A mere man who not only takes the rights accorded him, but demands rights which are not his to have just because he bellows that they ought be his –because he is King.

To serious Christians, there is only one King, and that is Yeshua, Jesus, The Christ, Jesu Cristo. And He is King because he is kind, a healer, a caller out of the false, a truth seeker, a storyteller of instructions for the good, a miracle maker, an intensely compassionate man-God.

Perhaps Loudermilk sees how cheap his shot at trying to please the president was. If not, millions of others do. Yet the entire idea of Christ consciousness in depth, is not diminished by foolish talk nor mockery. That’s one of the treasures for those who follow Jesus, regardless of all to the contrary.