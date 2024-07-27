2024 Olympics Opening: What the hell were they thinking?

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics has united people of all religious beliefs. Atheists and Christians alike are condemning it.

It isn’t just the religious symbolism in the opening ceremony that has people saying, “What the hell were they thinking?” The entire show appears to be the creation of someone who had a little too much LDS.

The kind of madness displayed in France rivals that of a Vulcan fraternity during Pon Farr.

Sure, the people in charge of planning the ceremony were under pressure, but was it necessary for them to lose their heads over it?

Sure, the planners wanted to serve up something that would be unforgettable, but what they cooked up ended up putting a drag on their quest to please viewers.

This blogger wouldn’t object to a drag queen being in a satirical depiction of a painting that is historically inaccurate, but this live depiction is overkill.

Then came the oversized Smurf who obviously ate some magic mushrooms.

This blogger understood that the water events would be in Seine. He wasn’t aware that the opening ceremony would be, too.