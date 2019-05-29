Posted by ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist on May 29, 2019 in 2020 Presidential Election, Budget, Economy, Environment, Government, Immigration, Media, North Korea, Politics, Race, Russia, Scandals, Science & Technology, Terrorism, war crimes |

2020 Isn’t All About Trump Exclusively

Some of the Democratic candidates for president have to start re-thinking their objectives. There are so many men and women running that it’s impossible for the voters in the Democratic primaries to remember all of them. However, defeating Trump is not the only important battle being waged by the Democrats in the next election. For 2020 to be really successful and for the Democratic Party to pass needed legislation on health care, the environment, infrastructure, tax reform, consumer protection and so forth, they not only have to evict Trump from the presidency. The Democrats also have to hold onto control of the House and retake control of the Senate. If any of these three goals are not attained, the Republicans will be able to block any progressive legislation that the Democrats try to enact.

This means that some of the current slew of Democratic candidates for the presidency should consider dropping out at this point and running for the Senate and the House. With over twenty candidates and seemingly growing larger every day, the party will not lose much if ten or so aspirants retire and seek offices in their states. This is particularly critical in red states where the GOP candidate is likely to win the Senate seat but could be aggressively challenged by individuals now running for the presidency.

Montana is a perfect example. Steve Bullock, the current Democratic governor recently stepped into the presidential ring instead of taking on the Republican incumbent Senator Steve Daines who is running for re-election in 2020. Bullock is extremely popular in Montana and would have more than a decent chance of beating Daines if he ran against him for his Senate seat. Given the number of Democratic presidential candidates, Bullock would not be missed.

Texas ‘legend’ Beto O’Rourke is another example. He lost by a hair in 2018 to Ted Cruz, and would have a decent chance of beating John Cornyn if he left the presidential scrum and ran where he is most needed. Cornyn has been in place since 2002 and is an avid Trump supporter. While he would be tough to beat, Beto might be able to do it. A woman Air Force combat veteran, MJ Hegar, is already in the race against Cornyn. However, she lost a race for the House in 2018 after raising a ton of money. O’Rourke is much better known all over Texas (and the country). Winning this time in Texas might give him a chance at the presidency in the future. Thus far, his bid for the presidency in 2020 hasn’t gone very well and Cornyn would be a better target for him. If O’Rourke doesn’t run for the Senate and stays in the presidential race, then Julian Castro, the former HUD Secretary also running for president, should surrender his presidential aspirations and consider taking on Cornyn.

In Colorado, a purple state, Republican incumbent Cory Gardner is beatable in the 2020 Senate race if the Democrats come up with the right candidate. John Hickenlooper did an admirable job as former Colorado governor and would make a very strong candidate for the Senate against Gardner. For the good of the country, he should set aside his presidential ambitions and challenge Gardner for the Senate seat which he would have a good chance of winning.

Taking back the Senate from the GOP should be just below beating Trump as a goal in the 2020 elections. All the House members who are running for president and thus far have gotten no traction should also drop out of the presidential race and concentrate on re-winning their House seats. It should also be remembered that the 2020 census is going to serve as a basis for redistricting. Winning state governorships and control of state legislatures is extremely important as well to prevent gerrymandering that has greatly helped Republicans in state assembly and national House races.

Every office at every level has taken on greater importance in the 2020 election. It isn’t all about Trump exclusively.

Resurrecting Democracy

