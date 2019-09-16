Posted by MEGAN RAY NICHOLS on Sep 16, 2019 in Energy |

20 Benefits of LED Lighting

Thanks to improvements in technology, there are now many different options for people to choose from when they install new lighting. New advances in light bulbs give consumers a lot to think about before they make their purchase, which is great and confusing at the same time.

To make your lighting experience easier, it’s time to learn about why so many people have begun using LED lighting. It could offer just what you’re looking for in a lighting solution.

Read on to discover 20 benefits of LED lighting. After you realize how LED lights can help you, you’ll know if they’re right for your lighting needs.

1. They’re Commonly Found

Sometimes people don’t buy new advancements in things because the new stuff isn’t available everywhere. It may cost more to buy specialty items online and pay for shipping, when you could easily get a cheaper option at the store down the road from where you are.

The good news is that LED light bulbs are a smarter investment that can be found almost anywhere that sells lighting supplies. There’s no need for you to travel to the next town over or look around online just to buy a replacement bulb for a lamp you use all the time.

2. They Fit in Many Light Fixtures

LED bulbs are meant to be used by everyone, because they’re such a big help to those who buy them. They’ll fit in many different light fixtures, like fixed ceiling lights and floor lamps.

The key to figuring out if an LED bulb will work with your light fixture is to look at the mounting base. It should have the same socket the end of the bulb. Otherwise, you’ll need to find a different kind of LED bulb to work with.

3. They Emit Less Heat

Everyone’s tried to remove a light bulb that’s recently been used and been surprised at how hot the bulb is. LED bulbs won’t hurt your fingers like that, because they emit less heat in the form of infrared radiation, unlike incandescent bulbs.

4. Last Longer

LED bulbs are meant to last longer than any other kind of bulb on the market. Even when used for 12 hours each day, they have a rated life span of up to 50,000 hours. That’s 25 times longer than halogen lights and 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs.

5. They Elevate Moods

Studies have shown that LED lighting improved the mood of test subjects who suffered from depression, creating lasting happiness when the subjects spent time around the lights. The small effort to change the light bulbs you use could result in a much better day to day experience.

6. They Use Less Energy

Lighting is used all the time, which is why it’s great that LED bulbs use only a 1/3 to 1/30th of the energy used by incandescent bulbs. This is great for places like storefronts, where lights are left on all day or night.

7. They Can be Tailored

LED bulbs are easily tailored according to the size, brightness and color of the light that’s needed by a consumer. Look at all the options available the next time you try to pick out a bulb to find the one that’s best for you.

8. They’re Super Affordable

Some advancements in technology are expensive, but LEDs are not. They can be found for $1 per bulb, which is perfect for families to use in their homes. They’re meant to be used in all kinds of settings, which is why so many people are getting on board with affordable LED lighting solutions.

9. They’re Easy to Recycle

Because LED bulbs don’t have toxins in them, they can be recycled locally at recycling centers and hardware stores with recycling programs. This is a problem for other light bulbs that claim they’re good for the earth, when they actually contain mercury and be disposed of with regular light bulbs.

10. They Make Vision Checks Easy

Machine vision requires strong backlighting, which is why LED bulbs are used to backlight vision checks for better results in many industries. Strong backlighting is crucial in industrial settings in order to complete inspections on time.

LEDs help verify fluid fill-level checks for companies that mass produce products like cologne. They can also check product packing, like a vision check that guarantees that sterile medical gauze and cotton balls have been packaged correctly.

11. They’re Very Durable

Some light bulbs are fragile, but LEDs are durable. They’re made with epoxy lenses, which is much sturdier than glass. They won’t shatter when installed or removed from lighting fixtures, and they’re safer to transport over long distances.

12. They Don’t Emit UV Light

Regular bulbs emit a small amount of UV light, but LEDs don’t. They convert UV light to white light, making it safer to be around. Eliminating UV light from any daily source is always a good idea, in order to keep everyone healthy in the long run.

13. They Work in Extreme Temperatures

Because LEDs are so durable, they won’t shatter when exposed to extreme temperatures. That’s why they’re excellent for lighting nightly construction sites and other outdoor projects that happen during temperature fluctuations.

14. They Require Low Voltage

LEDs don’t use much energy to work, which means they require low voltage. It makes them perfect for use in residential landscaping, like backyards. They’ll light up large backyards without making your energy bill more costly, which is a huge win for homes with landscaping they want to illuminate in the evenings.

15. They Work Immediately

Halogen bulbs take a few minutes to achieve maximum output once they’re switched on, but LEDs reach full brightness immediately. This saves users the time they’d normally wait for a room to light up. It also saves energy, since the bulb won’t draw on energy for a longer period of time to reach its full brightness.

16. They Reveal True Colors

The Color Rendering Index (CRI) of light bulbs gauges how bright they are and how much natural light they produce. This affects the temperature of the light. LEDs score 80 to 90 percent this index, meaning they present the brightest, most natural indoor glow.

17. They’re Solid State Lights

Solid state lighting is when light is created through light-emitting diodes. LEDs do this, since they’re the best solid state lighting available on the market. The science behind the lighting proves why LEDs are winning so many customers over from traditional bulbs.

18. They Contain No Mercury

CFL bulbs have always contained a small amount of mercury, making them less safe to use and dispose of. LEDs don’t have any mercury in them, which is why they’re safer to recycle. That also means you’ll have one less thing to worry about if some bulbs break on your way to the recycling center or in your house.

19. They Have Correlating Color Temperatures

LED bulbs come in packages that indicate whether they have a warm or cool glow. That’s because they have correlating color temperatures, instead of producing one form of light. It’s part of what makes them a popular lighting option for both commercial and residential buildings.

20. They Won’t Combust

Because LED bulbs don’t produce heat, they aren’t at risk of combustion if they’re used for long periods of time. Other bulbs can if they get to when they’re not turned off regularly.

Try LED Light Out for Yourself

There are many ways people benefit when they use LED lighting. It’s the superior bulb on the market because it has so much to offer. Try LED bulbs out for yourself to see the difference they make in your life. You may never switch back to your old bulbs once you see what LED bulbs can do.