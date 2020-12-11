106 House Republicans back Texas’ likely fruitless effort to overthrow the election

Will Texas’s lawsuit nicknamed the “big one” likely to move the Supreme Court to in effect “overthrow” (Donald Trump’s word) the 2020 election results now certified by all states that should make Joe Biden the next President of the United States? No.

Is the lawsuit a farce, even though 18 attorneys general from Republican states Trump won have signed on to it? As has Donald Trump? Yes.

Is it a joke? In one way yes since most legal observes will be shocked if the court even takes the case up.

But, no, because it now signals that the GOP as a party is prepared to try to use the courts and state legislatures to overturn elections and even boot out electors who voted for a winning Democratic Party.

If Republicans win, it’s a fair election; if Democrats win, it’s a fraud.

The latest twist in the Republican Party’s surrender of the last vestiges of its previous incarnation as the party the defended the constitution and was for states rights is now seen in 106 GOPers signing onto the lawsuit.

The Daily Beast:

A staggering 106 Republican members of Congress have filed a brief in support of Texas’ improbable Supreme Court lawsuit aiming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Given that every state has certified its electoral results, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to win the Electoral College once it officially votes on Monday. The suit alleges that states changed their voting systems in a way that facilitated fraud. As Texas has no authority over other states’ laws, experts predict the case is virtually assured to get dismissed.

George Conway, writing in the Washington Post:

“We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!” tweeted the soon-to-be-ex-president of the United States. A filing at the Supreme Court soon followed. President Trump needs an intervention these days all right — but not of the kind he was talking about. And it’s he who desperately needs a victory, not the country. That’s because Trump and his allies have lost just about every lawsuit they’ve brought to try to keep him in office.. Their problem is they have nothing to sue about, and never did. The words of a Trump-appointed member of the federal appeals court in Philadelphia pretty much sum things up: “Calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.” And time’s up. All the contested states have certified their Biden-Harris slates of electors before the deadline set by federal law. That means the certifications “shall be conclusive, and shall govern in the counting of the electoral votes.” The electors will meet and vote in their respective states on Monday. The result will be Biden 306, Trump 232. A landslide, according to Trump. Yet now we have what Trump calls the “big one,” the litigation Trump proclaims will turn it all around. It’s the big one, all right, the biggest farce of all. It’s a case the state of Texas brought on Monday, directly in the Supreme Court, against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. In a move that says more about the legal judgment (poor) and the moral fiber (absent) of their attorneys general than it does about the merits of the case, 17 states have now filed a brief in support of Texas, along with Trump. Brought by Texas’s ethically challenged attorney general, Ken Paxton, the case is legally preposterous. By Texas’s own admission, it’s “challenging” the other states’ “administration of the 2020 election.” No constitutional provision, no statute and no principle of law gives one state the standing to challenge another state’s handling of an election. In our system, Texas isn’t the boss of Pennsylvania. Allowing such suits would invite a multistate free-for-all every time a presidential election is held.

So it’s all a joke? Not quite: those who realize how fragile a democracy can be are not laughing because it isn’t as if these GOPers just decided to sign on to supporting the legal challenge. The Atlantic’s David Graham:

Instead of Republican officeholders waiting out Trump’s postelection tantrum, he is waiting them out, and slowly bringing the party around to his side. In this way, Trump is ending his presidency just the way he won it: by correctly recognizing what Republican voters want and giving it to them, and gradually forcing the party’s purported leaders to follow along. This embrace of the president’s attempt to overturn the results of the election is both shocking and horrifying. As Trump’s fraud claims and legal cases have steadily failed, the arguments he has pursued have become more outlandish and absurd, and they have also become more disturbing. Many Republican voters agree, and in refusing to stand up to him and them, Republican officials have gone from coddling a sore loser to effectively abandoning democracy…. …Many of these people may be going along not in spite of the fact that the suit is preposterous, but because it is: The stakes appear lower if they don’t have to worry about the Court actually taking them seriously. That is a dangerous calculation. The case seems to face very, very long odds, though it takes only five members of the Court to turn the preposterous into precedent. Even if the case fails, though, these Republicans have set a course of being willing to oppose the results of elections simply because they don’t like them. That is by definition antidemocratic. ..The customary explanation for Republican timidity is that officeholders are afraid of Trump. Though sometimes intended as apology, this does not say much for GOP leaders. It may miss what is really happening, though. Trump shapes but also reflects the views of Republican voters. A new Quinnipiac poll finds that 70 percent of Republican voters believe Biden’s win was illegitimate.

Indeed: supporting this lawsuit has now become a litmus test for Republicans. What does it say about the party and it’s future? Ronald Brownstein:

Republicans’ tolerance, if not active support, for President Donald Trump’s ongoing bid to overturn the 2020 election has crystallized a stark question: Does the GOP still qualify as a small-d democratic party—or is it morphing into something very different? Even with the Supreme Court still deciding whether to consider a last-ditch legal effort to invalidate the results from the key swing states, there appears little chance that Trump will succeed in subverting Joe Biden’s victory. But Trump’s failure on that front has obscured his success at enlisting a growing swath of his party to join his cause—a dynamic that is already prompting new Republican efforts to make it more difficult to vote and raising concerns about the party’s commitment to the basic tenets of Western democratic rules and conventions, including the peaceful transfer of power.

“The upshot of this politics is the death of democratic process as an ideal. It is an all-or-nothing, with-us-or-against-us politics that cannot, by definition, abide the animating ideal of constitutionalism.” https://t.co/jmHO5NmI2O — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 11, 2020

I am shaken by this Texas case. Not because it will prevail (it won't) but because something is seriously wrong with our democracy that these elected leaders, who know better, are using the courts to spread lies and undermine our elections. That makes me very worried. https://t.co/ma9RT4Ydp3 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 11, 2020

Iowa AG Tom Miller: "I would not have joined an amicus brief in support of this lawsuit because the 2020 elections were fairly and safely conducted by election officials of both parties … I cannot support a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the votes of millions of Americans." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 11, 2020

GOP’s Clown Coup: Most remarkable about the TX vs. PA, GA, MI & WI lawsuit is that if TX won and the SCOTUS cancelled the 62 electoral votes of PA, GA, MI & WI — Biden still wins! Do the math: 538 -62 = 476. Biden’s 306 -62 = 244. Trump has 232. Biden wins with 5 votes to spare! — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) December 11, 2020

Remember when Republicans exonerated Trump, saying that the voters should decide whether to oust him? Never mind! — Dick Polman (@DickPolman1) December 11, 2020

It’s a moral implosion https://t.co/ZEAFRcgvBW — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 10, 2020

Very convenient for all of these Republicans to sign a joint confession that they are loyal to Trump, not the United States. https://t.co/0F4rdBUs0p — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 10, 2020

The Sedition’s here, and it’s here to stay… https://t.co/WWiFVwLWDs — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) December 10, 2020

BREAKING: Today, I joined 22 other attorneys general in filing a brief with the United States Supreme Court opposing Texas’ radical, anti-democratic lawsuit. This suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions Americans. 1/ — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) December 10, 2020

They have betrayed their country. And while they can’t make Trump President, these radicals are setting us on a path to the end of democracy. It’s that serious. https://t.co/qlYqDVEMEj — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 10, 2020

Over half of House Republicans signed this cockamamie brief in support of overturning the election, including some previously considered to be quasi-reasonable. That so many took this action, which clearly harms the republic, is a bad sign for the GOP's direction after Trump. https://t.co/xbietl3OtM — Evan McMullin ?? (@EvanMcMullin) December 10, 2020

Enough of this both sides are responsible for chaos in DC. Dems are playing by the rules of a mature and established Democracy. Republicans are acting like they're running a banana Republic. It's not both sides — it's one side. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 10, 2020

With all the money Trump has raised to subvert our democracy, most of which he can use as he pleases, Trump has learned that trying to steal a presidency is even more lucrative than being president. It will never end. This is the greatest grift in the history of the presidency. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) December 10, 2020

