10 veterans confirm Hegseth as Defense Secretary

Of the 17 veterans casting a vote in the Senate confirmation of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, 10 voted to confirm. They were each a Republican.

Yes Hegseth is a former member of the National Guard, but his behavior would be better reflected in a court martial than this elevation beyond his experience or character.

The man boasts a Jerusalem Cross on his chest, a symbol of the crusades (forcing Christianity on non-Christians by force) that has been coopted by America’s Christian nationalists.