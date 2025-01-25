10 veterans confirm Hegseth as Defense Secretary

Of the 17 veterans casting a vote in the Senate confirmation of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, 10 voted to confirm. They were each a Republican.
Yes Hegseth is a former member of the National Guard, but his behavior would be better reflected in a court martial than this elevation beyond his experience or character.
The man boasts a Jerusalem Cross on his chest, a symbol of the crusades (forcing Christianity on non-Christians by force) that has been coopted by America’s Christian nationalists.
Known for gnawing at complex questions like a terrier with a bone. Digital evangelist, writer, teacher. Transplanted Southerner; teach newbies to ride motorcycles. @kegill (Twitter and Mastodon.social); wiredpen.com