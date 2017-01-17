As we reflect on one of the nastiest and most contentious presidential campaigns in recent history, it may be appropriate to ask:

What kind of man disparages our war veterans by suggesting that those who suffer from PTSD aren’t strong and can’t handle it?

What kind of man brags that he could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose support or votes?

What kind of man trivializes sexual assault in the military by blaming it on putting men and women together?

What kind of man attempts to delegitimize a sitting president with lies about his birthright and his religion?

What kind of man encourages others to beat up their fellow men — even offers to pay their legal fees?

What kind of man uses the most vile and vulgar terms to objectify and degrade women?

What kind of man brags about forcing himself on women, even grabbing their genitals?

What kind of man falsely suggests that his own president is sympathetic to terrorists?

What kind of man berates a war hero who spent five excruciating years in captivity?

What kind of man praises dictators and despots while maligning his own president?

What kind of man makes sexually suggestive comments about his own daughter?

What kind of man brags about the size of his penis during a public debate?

What kind of man attempts to disqualify a judge because of his heritage?

What kind of man labels a whole nation of people criminals and rapists?

What kind of man values wealth and self above virtually all else?

What kind of man tells hundreds of documented lies?

What kind of man ridicules Gold Star parents?

What kind of man mocks the disabled?

More important, as we get ready to inaugurate our 45th president, it is essential to ask:

What kind of president would deny people of an entire religion entry into our country, propose their registry and data bases to track them and consider surveillance of their activities?

What kind of president would round up, incarcerate and deport 11 million law abiding undocumented immigrants — even tearing children away from their parents?

What kind of president would mistrust and ignore our nation’s intelligence agencies while claiming that he knows more than the generals?

What kind of president would propose changes to our libel laws to make it easier to sue the media for writing nasty stories about him?

What kind of president would eviscerate NATO, destabilize the European Union and put at risk long-standing U.S. allies?

What kind of president would bring back torture — including torture a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding?

What kind of president would turn a blind eye to the spread of nuclear weapons?

What kind of president would punish women for having abortions?

What kind of president would assassinate terrorists’ families?

What kind of president would use nuclear weapons against ISIS?

Finally, what kind of president would a man make who feels indebted to a foreign despot for his presidency in the first place?

