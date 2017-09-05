A new report that President Trump plans to end protection from deportation for 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to America as children drew sharp criticism from San Diego elected officials.

The national politics website Politico reported Sunday night that Trump has decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and will make the announcement on Tuesday.

“Ending DACA (is) inconsistent with American values and interests, and the cruelty is breathtaking. We will have to fight back to save DACA,” said Rep. Scott Peters in a tweet after the report.

An estimated 38,000 of the so-called “Dreamers” live in San Diego County. The program, created by President Obama, offers undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children a two-year protection from deportation so they can work or attend school.

Many of the Dreamers know only life in America, speak only English and have never been to the country of their birth. The term Dreamers reflects their desire to become Americans.

Assemblymember Todd Gloria tweeted that “if true, another pathetic and heartless decision by someone who obviously has no empathy for others. CA must stand up for our Dreamers.”

According to Politico, Trump will end the DACA program after a six-month delay to give Congress time to potentially pass legislation to protect the Dreamers.

The program faced a legal challenge from nine states, led by Texas. A tenth state, Tennessee, pulled out of the challenge last week, with its attorney general citing the “human element” and noting Dreamers’ “outstanding accomplishments and laudable ambitions.”



Chris Jennewein is the Editor-Publisher of The Times of San Diego which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association. This article is reprinted from The Times of San Diego.

