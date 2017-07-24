“A majority of Americans see the Democratic Party as ‘just standing against Trump’ rather than presenting a coherent alternative — a stance that may not be enough to get voters to the polls next year.”

That above-quoted report about the Democratic Party comes from ABC News.

Responding to that report, Juan Williams writes, “That is bad news for Democrats, who historically suffer a major fall-off in voter turnout during non-presidential, midterm elections — most notably among younger voters as well as black and Latino voters.”

An Associated Press story echoes the ABC News report: “Democratic leaders believe they lost to President Donald Trump partly because voters don’t know what the party stands for. . . Democrats think of themselves as the party of working people and were surprised when Trump was able to steal working-class voters from them. They subsequently figured out that voters don’t know what the party stands for …”

So, in an attempt to improve their party’s image, Democrat leaders on Capitol Hill have decided to mimic the Papa John’s Pizza chain, to which Roll Call columnist Jonathan Allen gives the following response:

“Democrats are so lost they don’t know how lost they are. . . What Democrats thought they needed most in the midst of the Trump-losion was a slogan — and not even a good one. They should have kept their mouths shut and let voters think they were rudderless rather than announcing their mantra and removing all doubt.

Here, in their infinite political savvy, is what they’ve reportedly come up with: A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages. The Twitterverse took about 10 seconds to compare the mantra to Papa John’s Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. It borders on blasphemy to place an order for an extra-small, half-Franklin Roosevelt, half-Papa John’s pie.”

I tried a Papa John’s pizza on two occasions, and I didn’t like either pizza. Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi haven’t offered anything that is palatable to me, either.

I think I’ll stick with McDonald’s.

Click here for reuse options!