This is a repeat from a December 24, 2013 post but well worth “re-listening.”

On the 11th Day of Christmas, the Singing Sergeants gave to thee…… “O Holy Night,” A famous carol originally based on a French poem by Adolphe Adam and performed by TSgt Daniel Anderson, TSgt Hannah Rigg, and accompanied by TSgt Taylor Armstrong. Recorded at Hangar 2, Bolling AFB, DC.

“The strange and fascinating story of “O Holy Night” began in France, yet eventually made its way around the world. This seemingly simple song, inspired by a request from a clergyman, would not only become one of the most beloved anthems of all time, it would mark a technological revolution that would forever change the way people were introduced to music.

In 1847, Placide Cappeau de Roquemaure was the commissionaire of wines in a small French town. Known more for his poetry than his church attendance, it probably shocked Placide when his parish priest asked the commissionaire to pen a poem for Christmas mass. Nevertheless, the poet was honored to share his talents with the church.

In a dusty coach traveling down a bumpy road to France’s capital city, Placide Cappeau considered the priest’s request. Using the gospel of Luke as his guide, Cappeau imagined witnessing the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. Thoughts of being present on the blessed night inspired him. By the time he arrived in Paris, “Cantique de Noel” had been completed.”

Read more about the fascinating story behind this Christmas classic here

For more Christmas sons by the Singing Sergeants, please click here

Lead photo: What has become my favored Christmas image as it evocative of both the religious side of Christmas and how our service men and women, often in harm’s way, never forget the real meaning of Christmas. The photo is of our soldiers praying during a candlelight prayer service in Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan, while in combat there several years ago.

