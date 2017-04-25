“As North Korea Speeds Its Nuclear Program [and the] U.S. Fears Time Will Run Out,” an Ohio-class submarine arrives in the region.

In what the U.S. Navy calls “yet another example of steadfast ROK [Republic of Korea] and U.S. naval partnership,” the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan arrived in Busan, April 25 (local time).

The Navy adds, “During the visit Sailors will experience the culture and history of the ROK, as well as foster outstanding relations between the U.S. Navy, ROK military and the local Busan community.”

During a Fox Business News interview earlier this month, president Trump said, “We are sending an armada. Very powerful…We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That I can tell you.”

CNN: “Analysts at the time suspected Trump might be referring to Ohio-class subs like the Michigan.”

According to the Navy, the USS Michigan is one of four Ohio-class guided-missile submarines providing the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Armed with tactical missiles and equipped with superior communications capabilities, guided-missile submarines are capable of launching missile strikes and supporting Special Operation Forces (SOF) missions.

The Michigan measures more than 560 feet long and weighs more than 18,000 tons when submerged — one of the largest submarines in the world.

Each of the four submarines can carry up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles. They are also outfitted to stealthily deploy up to 66 Navy SEALs or other special operations troops and their equipment, according to CNN.

Defense News adds:

Perhaps even more significant…[the] 66 special operations personnel…can use the two foremost former missile tubes as lockout chambers to carry out surveillance and clandestine insertion and recovery missions. The submarines…are capable of precise navigation in close waters, a legacy of the highly-capable navigation systems needed for the original ballistic missile mission.

Update:

In the meantime, this time really on its way towards the Korean Peninsula, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson is seen in this DoD photo (below) transiting the Philippine Sea on April 23.

Lead photo: USS Michigan arrives in Busan, April 25. (U.S. Navy/MC2 Jermaine Ralliford)

