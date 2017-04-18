As yours truly, along with virtually the entire media, was proclaiming that the powerful Carl Vinson Strike Group was approaching the Korean Peninsula, the floating armada was in fact two or three thousand miles away from Korea. As a matter of fact, at one time the Strike Group was “sailing in the opposite direction, to take part in joint exercises with the Australian Navy in the Indian Ocean, 3,500 miles southwest of the Korean Peninsula,” according to the New York Times.

The New York Times:

White House officials said on Tuesday they were relying on guidance from the Defense Department. Officials there described a glitch-ridden sequence of events, from a premature announcement of the deployment by the military’s Pacific Command to an erroneous explanation by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis — all of which perpetuated the false narrative that an American armada was racing toward the waters off North Korea. By the time the White House was asked about the Carl Vinson on April 11, its imminent arrival had been emblazoned on front pages across East Asia, fanning fears that Mr. Trump was considering a pre-emptive military strike on North Korea. It was portrayed as further evidence of the president’s muscular style two days after he ordered a missile strike on Syria while he and President Xi Jinping of China were finishing dessert during a meeting in Florida.

How did this snafu come to light?

The saga of the wayward carrier might never have come to light, had the Navy not posted a photograph on Monday of the Carl Vinson sailing through the Sunda Strait, which separates the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra. The picture was taken on Saturday [April 15], four days after the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, described its mission in the Sea of Japan.

Rest easy, however, “The Carl Vinson is now on a northerly course for the Korean Peninsula and is expected to arrive in the region sometime next week.”

As has become normal for this White House when things go awry, it is referring all questions to the Pentagon.

Lead photo (Note the date) SUNDA STRAIT (April 15, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Sunda Strait. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano)

CODA: This misunderstanding at the White House level should in no way reflect on the fine officers and sailors of the Strike Group. They were, no doubt, following their orders.

