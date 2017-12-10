Posted by jdledell on Dec 10, 2017 in Holidays, MUSIC, Religion |

Merry Christmas

Since it is December, I thought it appropriate to dedicate this song for all our TMV Christians. To get into the real spirit of Christmas, I thought this song put together by the Piano Guys of YouTube fame was the right choice. As many of you probably know the Piano Guys are Mormon. But regardless of one’s particular faith, the emotion expressed here is priceless. As a Jew, this song produces a flood of tears in my eyes as it does for my Hindi daughter and my Buddhist daughter-in-law.

My own thoughts about religion lean toward the idea that G-d probably provides many avenues to Him. I abhor the idea that there is only ONE right way to worship. So without further ado, here is music to provide a launch to the Holiday spirit.

https://youtu.be/PrLoWt2tfqg

