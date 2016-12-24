Republish
Ah, the Christmas spirit is all over the place now — in the music, people rushing to stores, and drivers on the highway who now smile pleasantly when they give you the finger.

So here…for a special holiday treat…is a RARE find: a “lost” Christmas song showstopper, from a 1965 ABC TV one-shot network airing of an original musical about Red Riding Hood. In this zippy holiday song, you’ll see a young Liza Minnelli playing Red Riding Hood dancing with the great Cyril Ritchard playing the wolf dressed as Grannie. It is MUST viewing for the holidays — and for those aspiring to go into show biz (just watch their moves and ENERGY..and of course it’s great to have a superb song as well):


    My wife, son in law and I have been tearing up carpeting in our home for new flooring on Tuesday. It’s been a long day but we had one of the classical music channels on and have been listening and singing carols all day. Nice videos 🙂