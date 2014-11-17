Nate Beeler, The Columbus Dispatch

Nate Beeler, The Columbus Dispatch


The chickens are really coming home to roost. Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest sponsor of Sunniled militancy and terror groups across the region, will have to fortify itself against the threat of attacks by the brutal Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). In a recently released speech by the ISIS leader, Abu Bakr alBaghdadi has…

See great cartoons by all the top political cartoonists at http://cagle.com. To license this cartoon for your own site, visit http://politicalcartoons.com

Guest Voice
  • Rambie

    Maybe once the “coalition” members in the region get some ISIS action in their own boarders they’ll decide to really act instead of talking.

    • dduck12

      Yep.

  • ShannonL

    ISIS will get crushed by the Saudis. They are more draconian than all of the other ME countries combined. I assume ISIS aspires to be as evil as the Saudis when they are oppressing their populace.

  • Pingback: DMPK Services()