Posted by Dr. Arif Ahmad on Feb 5, 2018 in Government, Politics, Society

HE SAID, HE SAID

Irrespective of the merits of the released Nunes memo, or of its rebuttal in the yet unreleased Schiff memo, the end results are the same.

These have to be good times for the enemies of America for collusion or no collusion, obstruction of justice or not, does it really matter?

The end results are the same.

Americans pitched against Americans, State fighting with its own institutions, a severe test of the American democracy and way of life, precisely as our foes would have planned and wished upon us.

The end results are the same.

Irrespective of whatever transpires next, the goals of American adversaries are being achieved in real and present time. This has hurt, is hurting and is likely to keep hurting for a while yet.

The end results are the same.

