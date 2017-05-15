by Jordan Cooper

Egyptians created engineering and many devices but there is not much credit given to the individual people there – even though they are the largest country population wise in the Arab World! There has never been a book of 1,000 Egyptian Firsts with the people listed. Probably because loads of people do not want these people of color there: the Arabs are seenas bastard childres to droves of Chritians. And they have done many noteworthy things.

Beginnings are important but there are things that can change a bad start if done correctly. Egyptian-Americans go to college at a higher rate than any other race with more than half of them attending. Most people have not authored or reported on anything at all but they have. However, there are no Egyptian billionaires that are citizens of the United States of America. North Carolina State University is the home of the first Egyptian-American department chair and director of an engineering field in the College of Engineering and Computing at University of South Carolina-Columbia: Dr. Abdel Bayoumi. His daughters Dahlia and Dr. Deena graduated from the top honors college in America according to US News and World Report.

Several economists have told me that Dahlia is the first Egyptian-American woman to be a millionaire in South Carolina and may make more than that. Egyptian-Americans have never led a law enforcement agency, cabinet, or White House Office. This needs to change based on their educational attainment.

Jordan Thomas Cooper is a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in History and a 2010 graduate of the RealEstate School of Success in Irmo. He is the first African-American to serve in both the governor and lieutenant governor’s office as an aide and first to serve in the Inspector General’s Office in S.C. (Haley) He is also the first person to serve in the top three offices in the gubernatorial line of succession in South Carolina (Haley, Bauer, McConnell). He says research shows he is the second black presidential campaign speechwriter in American history and the first for a GOP presidential campaign (Bush 2015). He also played football for Coach Steve Spurrier.

Click here for reuse options!