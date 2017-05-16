I have previously expressed my deep disappointment at having elected as our nation’s leader a man with so many serious moral flaws.

Similarly, I have copiously written about the shame I feel at having as our president a man so dishonest and so unqualified to carry out those solemn responsibilities.

Today, I have no words to express the anger and desperation I feel seeing the commander in chief reveal the most sensitive information to our most dangerous enemy and, in the process, not only compromising methods and sources, putting our own national security at risk, but also betraying our allies who have trusted this man to keep his mouth zipped.

However, a good friend, a Vietnam War combat aviator and a patriot does express what I believe must be our nation’s horror much better than I ever could:

Loose Lips

Sink Ships

Dear Mister President, here’s a tip

Button your lip

Or else your childish insecurity

Could endanger our National Security

We all know you like to brag

And the American press to gag

But if anyone knows your boast that you have great sources of intelligence

It’s the Russians, who for ages have been a source of belligerence

You repeatedly dig your own grave

With the foolish and un-guarded things you say

Is it lack of competency?

Or simply insanity

You figuratively have the shortest White House staff it is said

For you consistently cut off their legs by changing your stories again and again

Now you did pick a few good Cabinet choices

So, Mister President, get out of your egoistic bubble and listen to their voices

Oh, you with the itchy tweeter finger

On self-promotion try not to linger

Engage your brain before you speak

Staff your announcements beforehand; then you’ll have fewer problems with leaks

You have established yourself in the World’s eye

As an unstable and unpredictable teller of lies

Your actions have made you a laughing stock and seen as an uneducated buffoon

Snap out of it now while there is still time, while there’s still room

You won the election, so stop campaigning and act like a President

Accept the fact that a popular vote was not lent

Do your homework, listen to your advisors and quit rambling on tweeter

Your opposition grows for real reasons; it is not because they are bitter

Now the rumor (you’ll say Fake News) is that you have a short attention span

I’ve heard that for your up-coming NATO Summit they know it and have made a plan

So, I’ll summarize this verse with words short and terse:

Dear Mister President, here’s a tip

Button your lip

Lead image credit: American World War II poster by Seymour R. Goff, also known as Ess-ar-gee

Click here for reuse options!