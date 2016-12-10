



Putin’s Puppet

by Clay Jones

The people who spent eight years screaming the loudest about being patriots and shouting “I want my country back” are the first to turn a blind eye and allow a foreign nation to commit terrorism on us and manipulate our democratic system. That’s the equivalent of treason.

The CIA has assessed that Russia wasn’t just trying to destroy confidence in our electoral system, they were trying to help elect Donald Trump. They’re very confident about this.

The White House wanted a unified bipartisan front to combat this and they went to Congressional leaders. The Republicans who spent eight years saying no to Obama this time said “eh.” Mitch McConnell, the GOP’s leader in the Senate chose to hide in his turtle shell and ignore the threat and today his wife is nominated to work in the Trump administration. That’s a sweet payoff.

Trump’s transition team dismissed the news with the statement “These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. The election ended a long time ago in one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history. It’s now time to move on and ‘Make America Great Again.” Basically “blah blah blah.”

This isn’t Iraq or a search of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. This can’t be shrugged of because of a past mistake. If that’s how we’re going to treat any analysis by the CIA then what’s the point of having a CIA? The other B.S. in the statement is that Trump did not win in one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history and has lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by more than two million. The last thing about this is their willingness to dismiss and ignore a threat to our nation by a foreign power.

Trump is about to swear an oath to protect this nation from all threats foreign and domestic. As president-elect he’s showing us he doesn’t intend to take that oath seriously, if he even understands it.

Trump still refuses to believe Russia was behind the hacking into the Democrat’s campaign. He says it could have been China or some guy in New Jersey. I’m not sure how capable Chris Christie is with computers. He and his supporters are refuse to believe Russians were helping him win the election but they’ll buy a story that Hillary Clinton is selling child sex slaves out of a pizza parlor.

Even if it’s not Russia behind the attacks Trump and his flying monkeys are ignoring one basic fact. Nobody was hacking into Trump’s campaign and releasing the data. Someone was breaking the law, breaking the rules, not playing fair, to help Donald Trump win the White House. They’re fine with that.

Donald Trump, Republicans, and their voters didn’t just allow our democracy to be manipulated by a foreign power with evil intentions. They allowed themselves to be compromised. They’d sell their nation out for a cheap win.

That’s exactly what they did.

That’s not patriotism. It’s called treason.

It’s the real scandal that’s “worse than Watergate.”

