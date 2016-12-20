Ex-POTUS Bill Clinton is bitter about the fact that he won’t be moving back into the White House.
From Politico: “The editor of the Bedford-Pound Ridge Record Review recently ran into Bill Clinton at a local bookstore in Katonah, a town in Westchester. Of course, Clinton held court.”
From Fox News: “The Man from Hope apparently offered little optimism, telling the crowd they were living in a “post-truth era where facts don’t matter.””
Bill Clinton discussing “facts” and “truth”? Perhaps Clinton is waxing philosophically about such words, just as he did about the word “is”. In a September 13, 1998 Slate column, Timothy Noah observes the following:
“The distinction between “is” and “was” was seized on by the commentariat when Clinton told Jim Lehrer of PBS right after the Lewinsky story broke, “There is no improper relationship.” Chatterbox confesses that at the time he thought all these beltway domes were hyperanalyzing, and in need of a little fresh air. But it turns out they were right: Bill Clinton really is a guy who’s willing to think carefully about “what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” This is way beyond slick. Perhaps we should start calling him, “Existential Willie.””
Perhaps Existential Willie can explain what facts presented by FBI director James Comey weren’t facts.
Perhaps Existential Willie can explain why the American public shouldn’t have been told the truth about what Clinton-campaign operatives were saying and doing during the 2016 presidential race. After all, that is what Wikileaks told the American public, regardless of who gave that information to Wikileaks.
Robert Chernin, vice-president of technology company REDtech, has this to say about the Clinton version of “truth”.
“The Lewinsky Scandal, as it was called back in the day, is perhaps the quintessential example of how the Clintons’ treat the truth in general. Truth is not a code to be honored. It is not a bond with the American people to be nurtured and protected. To the Clintons, truth seems to be more of a tool to be used or at times a trap to avoid. Use it when necessary, but only with the precision of a scalpel. When it comes to the truth, the Clintons are experts at parsing the English language like a veteran contortionist.”
As the above-quoted Politico story says, Bill Clinton held court. Apparently, he was impersonating Danny Kaye.
Perhaps Existential Willie has a thing for old movies. After all, one headline says this:
What Bill Clinton has against Henry Fonda is a mystery to this blogger.
For his sake let’s hope that Bill Clinton never has to figure out the location of a pellet of poison.
7 Comments on "Bill Clinton’s Bitter Blather"
Well, DR, you get the BBA (Busy Beaver Award) these days. Although you make some cogent points and I love your illustrations (I have used Boris myself), your stridency against liberals may bore or annoy some. A nice article on Trump and the Reps follies would be a nice chaser to the pellet in the vessel (love that scene).
I doubt Bill Clinton is expending much emotion on bitterness; certainly not as much as the writer of this post.
I was just looking at images Joseph, sent to me from near Aleppo. It’s a time, I think, to do triage and tend to the news stories that might be able to educate or help the living … there are so so many in need, as you know.
I hope you will write to me at moderate voice here so we can talk about you writing some articles for us. Often you bury really good articles in comments. They deserve far wider readership. Think about it and let me know via moderate voice email.
Im going to extend offer the others also… anyone who would like to write one or more articles for us, contact me at moderate voice email. Thing is many here have good things of import, weight, to say from thoughtful points of view that cross ages, politic, ethnicity and more. I’d like to highlight those more.
Blessed holidays JS
Thank-you Dr. E. I’ll give it some thought. Blessed holidays to you as well.
David – Lets revisit this subject in 4 years and count up a tally of Trump’s lies and distortions vs Bill Clinton.
Not fair jd, it will be like yuge in Trump’s favor.
And, fie on Washington, Bill could say, as five electors jumped from Hillary’s side to Colin Powell and Faith Spotted Eagle.
(Only two of Trump’s electors were faithless, BTW.)