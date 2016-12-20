Ex-POTUS Bill Clinton is bitter about the fact that he won’t be moving back into the White House.

From Politico: “The editor of the Bedford-Pound Ridge Record Review recently ran into Bill Clinton at a local bookstore in Katonah, a town in Westchester. Of course, Clinton held court.”

From Fox News: “The Man from Hope apparently offered little optimism, telling the crowd they were living in a “post-truth era where facts don’t matter.””

Bill Clinton discussing “facts” and “truth”? Perhaps Clinton is waxing philosophically about such words, just as he did about the word “is”. In a September 13, 1998 Slate column, Timothy Noah observes the following:

“The distinction between “is” and “was” was seized on by the commentariat when Clinton told Jim Lehrer of PBS right after the Lewinsky story broke, “There is no improper relationship.” Chatterbox confesses that at the time he thought all these beltway domes were hyperanalyzing, and in need of a little fresh air. But it turns out they were right: Bill Clinton really is a guy who’s willing to think carefully about “what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” This is way beyond slick. Perhaps we should start calling him, “Existential Willie.””

Perhaps Existential Willie can explain what facts presented by FBI director James Comey weren’t facts.

Perhaps Existential Willie can explain why the American public shouldn’t have been told the truth about what Clinton-campaign operatives were saying and doing during the 2016 presidential race. After all, that is what Wikileaks told the American public, regardless of who gave that information to Wikileaks.

Robert Chernin, vice-president of technology company REDtech, has this to say about the Clinton version of “truth”.

“The Lewinsky Scandal, as it was called back in the day, is perhaps the quintessential example of how the Clintons’ treat the truth in general. Truth is not a code to be honored. It is not a bond with the American people to be nurtured and protected. To the Clintons, truth seems to be more of a tool to be used or at times a trap to avoid. Use it when necessary, but only with the precision of a scalpel. When it comes to the truth, the Clintons are experts at parsing the English language like a veteran contortionist.”

Perhaps Existential Willie has a thing for old movies. After all, one headline says this:

What Bill Clinton has against Henry Fonda is a mystery to this blogger.

For his sake let’s hope that Bill Clinton never has to figure out the location of a pellet of poison.

