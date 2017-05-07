Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price gave multiple interviews Sunday morning, defending the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

He repeatedly made false promises about what the American Health Care Act would do. He told CNN that the bill would “absolutely not” result in millions of Americans losing Medicaid. He told NBC that the goal of the Republican plan is to “make certain that every single person has health coverage.”

Non-partisan analysis of the Republican health care bill shows that neither of these claims are true. The Republican plan would result in millions of Americans losing Medicaid coverage. Passing the bill would reduce rather than increase how many people have coverage.

Price’s Sunday interviews were an echo of answers that President Trump has given to defend the Republican bill. He has described it as protecting people with pre-existing conditions and reducing deductibles, while it does neither of those things.

The Trump administration offers an appealing vision of what health care could look like in the United States, a future where everyone has robust insurance coverage at a low price.

But American Health Care Act does not deliver on that vision. And if it passes, and its big cuts to Obamacare’s coverage expansion go into effect, Trump and Price will be forced to confront that reality.

Price claimed “absolutely nobody” would lose Medicaid coverage under AHCA. That’s not true.

Price appeared on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning, sitting for an interview with Jake Tapper. There, he faced a question about the fact that the Republican plan cuts more than $800 billion from Medicaid.

“Are you actually saying that $880 billion in cuts, according to CBO… that that is not going to result in millions of Americans not getting Medicaid?” Tapper asked.

“Absolutely not,” Price responded. “We believe the Medicaid population will be cared for in a better way under our program because it will be more responsive to them.”