Stable Genius (Cartoon and Column)

When people think of crooked presidents, they think of Richard Nixon (for now). When they think of philandering presidents, they think of Bill Clinton (who replaced JFK). When they think of insane, mentally unstable, looney toons, mentally deranged, crazy, out-of-his-gourd, off-his-rocker, three-fries-short-of-a-happy-meal, and fucking nutzoid presidents, they’re going to think of Donald Trump.

They won’t think of Donald Trump as insane on the mere fact everyone on the freaking planet thinks he’s mentally unstable, including people who work for him. They’ll think he’s lost his mind because he’s reassuring us he’s mentally stable. In fact, he’s telling us he’s a “stable genius,” that he’s “like a smart person.” If you look at his track record of everything he’s sold us, or assured us (believe me), this too is total and complete horse shit.

It has gone beyond Trump telling us he hasn’t lost his mind and sending surrogates out to tell us there’s enough cheese on his crackers. Even our allies are being asked if he’s nuts.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was asked if Trump was mentally unstable. How often were our allies asked that about Obama, Bush, or Clinton? This is like the question “are you still beating your wife?” Maybe the candidate never even considered smacking his wife around, but once the candidate has to confront the question, that toothpaste isn’t going back in the tube.

It’s bad enough our president is mentally unstable. What compounds the problems are that he’s also stupid, insecure, narcissistic, corrupt, totally uninterested in doing the job he was elected to do, and to top it all off, he’s a grade-A asshole.

A genius would know running a successful reality television show isn’t a qualification for president. Snooki had a reality television show.

We normally compare presidents to presidents. We compare JFK to Lincoln, Reagan to Teddy Roosevelt, and Obama to Jefferson.

We’re comparing Donald Trump to Honey Boo Boo.



