Rick McKee, The Augusta Chronicle

Winners, Losers and Leaders
Michael Reagan

President Obama’s reaction to the horrible terrorist attacks in Paris has been strange — and disturbing.

Instead of rallying the country and calling for the United States to lead the fight to wipe out the Islamic State, what did he do first?

He took pot shots at Republicans for their reluctance to open our borders to thousands of Syrian refugees.

He even said some Republicans were helping ISIS recruit new fighters by suggesting that the United States should give preference to Christian refugees over Muslims.

We’re stuck with Obama and his failed leadership for another 13 months.

Meanwhile, we’ll have to hope that Francois Hollande of France and Vladimir Putin of Russia can lead a coalition to victory over the Islamist extremists.

Unlike Obama, President Hollande reacted to the Paris attack like a real leader.

He immediately called it what it was — an act of war perpetrated by terrorists — and he promised the whole world that his government would not let ISIS get away with it.

“I want to say we are going to lead a war which will be pitiless,” Hollande said as he toured the music hall where more than 100 of his countrymen and women were slaughtered.

“Because when terrorists are capable of committing such atrocities they must be certain that they are facing a determined France, a united France, a France that is together and does not let itself be moved, even if today we express infinite sorrow.”

Obama did not seek to unite America after Paris. He sought to divide it.

He didn’t promise to make the Islamic State pay for Paris or any of its earlier atrocities and war crimes.

The mass murders in Paris and the blowing up of a Russian airliner finally woke up Hollande and Putin to the threat posed by ISIS.

What will it take to wake up Obama?

His policy towards ISIS reminds me of detente, the foreign policy practiced by Republicans and Democrats alike during the Cold War.

Detente is the French word to describe the easing of tensions and hostilities between the governments of the United States and the Soviet Union.

What the policy of detente meant in practice, however, was not exactly something to be proud of if you were a freedom-loving American.

It basically said to the Soviets — and other totalitarian countries — that we don’t care if you torture or imprison or mistreat your own people as long as you don’t do anything to harm us.

Detente with the Evil Empire was OK with both parties and it would have continued for God-knows how long except that my father came along in 1980.

Shortly after his inauguration, when he was asked what his foreign policy was vis-a-vis the Soviets, he shocked everyone in Washington.

“We win. They lose,” he said. That was his “radical” position from Day 1 and he stuck to it.

He didn’t say how he was going to achieve victory over Communism or how long it would take, but eight years later the Berlin Wall came down.

President Obama has been practicing a form of detente with ISIS.

As long as you are only slaughtering and enslaving people over in Syria and Iraq, he seems to have been saying, we’ll just bomb you here and there but we won’t try to destroy you.

Well, ISIS is no longer just “over there.” It’s in Paris and Lebanon and Egypt and it’s certain to be coming soon to our backyards.

Obama says what he is doing is the right way to defeat ISIS, but that it’ll take a long time.

He says we Americans have to stay the course, yet he is unwilling to change his failed course and assume leadership in the fight against terrorism.

Once he does that, his foreign policy should be real simple. “We win. They lose,

Copyright ©2015 Michael Reagan. Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “The New Reagan Revolution” (St. Martin’s Press). He is the founder of the email service reagan.com and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Visit his websites at www.reagan.com and www.michaelereagan.com. Send comments to Reagan@caglecartoons.com. Follow @reaganworld on Twitter.

  • rudi

    His policy towards ISIS reminds me of detente, the foreign policy
    practiced by Republicans and Democrats alike during the Cold War.

    Hey Mickey, detente and containment worked to bring down the USSR. Today’s Right is war, war and more war. How did W’s wars work out – two failed states taht are havens to terrorists.

  • rudi

    He says we Americans have to stay the course, yet he is unwilling to
    change his failed course and assume leadership in the fight against
    terrorism.

    Boko Haram is killing more dark people. Where is MR over these barbarians?

    Boko Haram: Still deadlier than ISIS, still nobody gives a shit https://t.co/P1ME28U3Rz— Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) November 18, 2015

    Are US troops boots on the ground needed in Nigeria? Are Nigerians only 3/5 of Europeans?

    • Rambie

      Republicans don’t care about brown people.

  • kritt11

    Obama has avoided and rightfully criticized the chest thumping and xenophobia exhibited by the GOP, who btw, have never been supportive of his efforts to bring down ISIS. While I do think that he has not sufficiently rallied the country against this rising threat, and he did seem overconfident about containing ISIS, I DO appreciate his efforts to protect American lives here at home. He has largely been successful in those efforts and has been able to keep us out of a costly expensive, unwinnable ground war

    • dduck12

      How kind. Overconfident in the past. Hmmmm.
      But now it’s bomb the oil fields and trucks, just in case.
      As Hillary said: “an intensification and acceleration” of his strategy.
      So, the Obama strategy was not good, Hillary said it.
      http://www.nytimes.com/2015/11/20/us/politics/hillary-clinton-syria-islamic-state.html

      • sinjns

        Hillary has always been more of a hawk than BO. I for one am disappointed he is accelerating without a direct plan.

        • kritt11

          Well the results are disappointing – but he has a lot of negative factors to work with:
          1.Total demagoging of the issue by the ’16 candidates who should be ashamed for playing politics in the 11th hour with national security
          2. New technology that hinders interception of communication by the international intelligence community
          3. Lax gun laws here in the US that are enabling the terrorists to arm themselves with ease. Also, tremendous resistance by the NRA and its allies to tightening registration.
          One more criticism I do have of Obama is that he has not take the lead in international coalition-building forcefully enough.

      • kritt11

        So now you are quoting Hillary– quack quack!!!

        • dduck12

          How do you use your opponent’s strengths to your advantage? Judo, jiu jitsu, karate. Kiai! Cricket.

  • Slamfu

    Ah yes, Mike Reagan chimes in with the usual conservative machismo blather. I especially like the part where he calls on us to “lead the fight against ISIS” when as far as I can tell not one other country in the world is wanting us to do that. In fact, the folks with the most skin in the game, Iraq, Syria, Iran and Russia, seem to be quiet happy with us staying out of it except for intel and air support. And for once I actually agree with those guys.

    Newsflash to the GOP, the world is largely, and that region in particular, tired of the US strapping on our cowboy hats and playing Slim Pickens in the closing scene of Dr. Strangelove. The world isn’t buying what the GOP is selling and neither should we.

    EDIT to ADD – And furthermore, the idea that Obama hasn’t “done” anything is just absurd. We’ve been dropping over 50 bombs a day for the last year. If the govt of Iraq wasn’t so jaw droppingly corrupt and incompetent they’d have had their territory back months ago, but that’s what we have to work with. If they had their act together half as well as the Kurds this would be over now. I don’t blame Obama for the Iraqi govt’s shortcomings, and I sure as hell don’t want him sending in our boys and girls to make up the difference.

    • dduck12

      “In fact, the folks with the most skin in the game, Iraq, Syria, Iran and
      Russia, seem to be quiet happy with us staying out of it except for
      intel and air support. And for once I actually agree with those guys.”

      Yes, Syria wants us out so it can kill its people, Russia wants to support its clients Syria and Iran, so they want us out so they can kill Syria’s enemies and maintain a base in the area, and Iran wants us out so it can control the entire area of Iraq, Lebanon and of course Syria. So yes they don’t want us in there, and I wish we weren’t, but we are.

      • jdledell

        dduck12 – Syria is just one more front in the Shia-Sunni war. The Syrian civil war started as a result of an uprising by the Syrian Sunni’s to overthrow the Alawite(Shia related) government of Assad. This uprising was funded by Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states. The uprising was merely to replace the Shia dictator with a Sunni one.

        For strategic reasons the Russians need to keep Assad in power to protect their only Med sea naval base. If the Sunnis gain power in Syria, Russia fears losing the base. Iran needs to keep Syria under control of the Shia, as they do in Iraq so they are not surrounded by Sunni enemies as well as having a conduit to protect the Lebanese Shia.

        Like it or not but Assad’s ground troops, assisted by the Russians, are the only effective means of killing and driving the Sunni ISIS out of Syria. Take Assad out of the equation and you have a power vacuum that will be filled by Sunni extremists. That is Obama’s biggest mistake in Syria by saying Assad must go. The reality is Assad must stay or we will end up with ISIS controlling just about all of Syria.

        Neither we, or the Russians, can simply cannot bomb the s#*t out of Syria (as Trump advocates) to effectively counter ISIS. We must depend on native muslims to fight to solve their problems. Already the bombing of Raqqa is producing immense negative muslim blowback.

        • dduck12

          How well will ISIS do if ALL the oil is denied them for their financing. If they are not able to take over new territory and rob the banks, will they wind down. So I think the bombing helps.

    • kritt11

      Yeah, if it wasn’t for his last name he’d be hawking the Ronco pocket fisherman or some such on late night infomercials.

      Ron Reagan, at least is worth reading because he puts some thought into it.

  • JSpencer

    “We’re stuck with Obama and his failed leadership”

    Utter nonsense. Who does MR think he’s fooling? His hate of Obama is blinding him to the lessons of history – especially recent history. In any case, I say we let Putin mess around over there for awhile and see how he fares. Obama is handling it as well as anyone could for now. And by the way, do MR and friends have any close relatives they want to put in the front lines to help implement their preferred policies? I didn’t think so.

  • For awhile there Reagan could actually write columns without mentioning his father Darth (the guy who didn’t recognize him at his own high school graduation). Those days are over.

