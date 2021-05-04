Will Bunch: What Europe’s soccer revolt tells us about Biden’s plan to tax the rich

America’s greed-drenched hedge fund billionaires and their unrelenting brand of late-stage capitalism can seem unstoppable, with the super-rich even adding to their massive wealth in the depths of a deadly pandemic. But made-in-the-USA greed finally met its match when it tried to take on England’s merry band of soccer supporters. The recent scheme for a European Super League of that continent’s richest soccer clubs — enthusiastically backed by American billionaires like Arsenal’s Stan Kroenke, Liverpool’s John Henry and Manchester United’s Glazer family — looked very much like a Wall Street-le…

Read More