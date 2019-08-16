Posted by David Robertson on Aug 16, 2019 in At TMV, Featured, Nature, Science & Technology |

“Why setting a climate deadline is dangerous”

The August 2019 issue of Nature Climate Change features a commentary titled Why setting a climate deadline is dangerous .

Here is an excerpt:

“The imagery of deadlines and countdown clocks offers an illusory cliff-edge after which the world heads inevitably to its imminent demise. It promulgates the imaginary of extinction and the collapse of civilization. The impacts of climate change are more likely to be intermittent, slow and gradual. Of course, this does not mean that climate change is not a serious challenge. The risks of unfolding climate change need to be taken seriously, but it would be a mistake to take the claims of a climate deadline literally.”

In other news, a 07 August 2019 IPCC report reveals that Planet Earth has been getting greener during the last 30 years.

“Satellite observations have shown vegetation greening over the last three decades in parts of Asia, Europe, South America, central North America, and southeast Australia. Causes of greening include combinations of an extended growing season, nitrogen deposition, CO2 fertilisation, and land management (high confidence). Vegetation browning has been observed in some regions including northern Eurasia, parts of North America, Central Asia and the Congo Basin, largely as a result of water stress (medium confidence). Globally, vegetation greening has occurred over a larger area than vegetation browning (high confidence).”