Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?
Washington (AFP) – The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States is hitting levels not seen since the early part of the pandemic in April. A patchwork of responses at the official level, the politicization of masks and physical distancing, and the widespread onset of complacency are to blame.Where do we stand now?Unlike Europe and parts of East Asia, the United States never climbed down from its peak. Where other countries can talk about planning for second waves, the hardest-hit country in the world is still experiencing its first. In April, the number of new daily cases was above 30,…