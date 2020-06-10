Why do police unions talk and act like the Mafia? How can we stop them?
Finally! After an unforgettable week in which America — already reeling from the brutal caught-on-video Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, on top of a pandemic, a recession and … everything — watched with dropped jaw literally dozens of videos of police clubbing, shoving or driving into peaceful protesters, or tear-gassing them and even maiming some for life with rubber bullets, some officers are finally standing up and declaring: “I quit.”The problem is, the 57 members of the police riot response unit in Buffalo, N.Y., who “resigned” — to be clear, these cops aren’t giving up their j…